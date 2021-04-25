Pakistan Offers Relief To India Amid COVID-19 Surge, FM Qureshi Says 'Humanity First'

As India struggles to battle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan has officially offered relief and support to the country, as a gesture of solidarity in times of crisis, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday.

The spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a tweet said, "As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide relief support to India including ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPEs and related items."

"The concerned authorities of Pakistan and India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic," he added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his solidarity with the people of India amid the dangerous second wave of COVID-19. "I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and world," Khan wrote in a tweet.

India grapples with COVID-19

In a new record, India reported the highest daily surge in the world with over 3.46 lakh Coronavirus cases and 2,624 deaths. As per experts, several mutant variants of the virus are responsible for the surge. People's laxity towards following COVID-19 guidelines have worsened the already delicate situation, forcing the states to reimpose the toughest lockdown measures to control the spread.

The massive spike in caseloads has triggered critical shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen. Disturbing visuals from the worst-hit states show family members and friends of COVID-19 patients scrambling to arrange beds and medical supplies outside hospitals.

On Friday, France, Australia, and the European Union (EU) also offered support and solidarity to India amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from ANI)