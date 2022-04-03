Pakistan: Omar Sarfaraz Cheema Made New Punjab Governor As Imran Khan Faces No-trust Vote

Hours after removing Pakistan's Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, from his post, the Imran Khan-led government announced the appointment of Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as the new Governor of the Punjab province in Pakistan ahead of a no-trust vote against Khan.

Pakistan Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced on Twitter that Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has been appointed as the new governor of Pakistan's Punjab province. He congratulated Cheema on his new role.

"Congratulations to Omar Sarfaraz Cheema for getting appointed as Punjab governor. Best of luck! Omar Cheema is our old colleague and one of the ideological members of Imran Khan's movement for justice party," Faisal Javed Khan tweeted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's government removed Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, from the Punjab governor's office on Sunday, reportedly in a move to pacify rebels of the Jahangir Tareen Group and Aleem Khan Group. Both the groups have extended their support to Hamza Shareef, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N). Shariff is the current opposition leader in the provisional assembly of Punjab. Both groups were upset by their PTI ally.

No-vote trust against Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a no-confidence vote today (April 3) in Pakistan's National Assembly following weeks of political mudslinging, name-calling, and allegations of an international conspiracy. According to the Pakistan National Assembly secretariat, the 4th item on the Sunday agenda of the Pakistan National Assembly is voting on the resolution moved by the Leader of Opposition Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on March 28.

Amid the Imran Khan no-trust vote, security is beefed up in Islamabad due to the fear of violence and clashes ahead of the voting on the no-trust motion in the Pakistan National Assembly.

The opposition party presented a vote of no confidence against Imran Khan, urging him to accept defeat and stand down "gracefully." The 69-year-old Khan, on the other hand, has consistently denied resigning from the PMO, claiming that the country's current political upheaval is part of a wider global plot led by foreign powers.