Pakistan On High Security Alert Amid Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Terror Threat

Strict orders have been issued by Pakistan's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan to keep security on high-security alert to maintain law and order situation in the capital, said a police spokesperson, reported a local newspaper. Pakistan's police officials have been asked to be present in their respective areas and briefed them regarding their duty. This comes after the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has re-emerged as a potential terror threat to Islamabad, as per the US Institute of Peace (USIPs) report.

The USIP report feared that Pakistan's deteriorating economy would also affect the ability to act against terrorists. Such rhetorical signals have been matched by anecdotal reports from UN officials as well as other observers. The report also highlighted that TTP individuals have been moving freely and conducting business in Afghan cities. Further, the report noted: "Interlocutors with access to Kandahar report that the Taliban emir and his close advisers were unlikely to waiver in supporting the TTP on ideological grounds."

High-security alert protocols in Pakistan

A list of protocols has been shared with the officers in which the officials have been asked to be equipped with full safety gadgets and keep a close watch on government and private vehicles, ambulances, and suspicious persons. Further, strict actions would be taken against unregistered vehicles/ motorcycles and the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars and their facilitators across the city should be intensified, said Akbar, as per the media reports.

"The campaign for the registration of domestic workers and tenants should be made more effective and legal action should be taken against the elements who do not register," said IGP Akbar Nasir Khan while talking about the terror threat.

Further, he added that the security of the red zones and diplomatic enclaves should be made more effective, and non-pattern number plates and tinted glasses should be banned from entering these zones.