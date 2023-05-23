Pakistan On Its Way To Become A 'Banana Republic', Says Imran Khan On Mazari's Arrest

Shireen Mazari, Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Minister of Human Rights of Pakistan was detained shortly after she was granted parole from the Adiala jail on Monday by the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC). Former Prime Minister, Imran Khan has condemned the action and stated that the nation is "becoming a Banana republic".

Taking to the microblogging platform, Imran Khan tweeted, "Strongly condemn Shireen Mazari's arrest from outside Adiala after her release orders were issued by the court. This regime is sinking to new lows. Her health is fragile and subjecting her to this ordeal by rearresting her despite courts giving her bail is simply trying to break her spirit."

He added, "Shireen won’t break as she has more courage than most people I have come across in my life. However, the country is rapidly descending towards becoming a Banana republic where might is right."

This regime is sinking to new lows . Her health is fragile and subjecting her to this ordeal by rearresting her despite courts giving her bail is simply trying to break… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2023

The PTI leader who has been in detention since the May 9 riots was ordered by the LHC earlier today to be released by the government. During the hearing of a complaint made against Mazari's imprisonment, the bench issued its orders. The PTI leader has been ordered by the court to provide the deputy commissioner with an affidavit promising not to engage in violent acts going forward, GeoNews reported.

Imran Khan arrested under the Al-Qadir Trust case

Last Monday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) prohibited the arrest of Senator Falak Naz Chitrali and Mazari, both members of the same party. When the two politicians stood before the judge to hear a plea for release from further arrest, the court also ordered the authorities to stop looking into the two politicians any further.

The government began a crackdown against the PTI leadership and workers in response to the violent protests and vandalism sparked by the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan on May 9 at the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case, GeoNews reported. Mazari was initially detained at the Adiala prison and placed under arrest on May 12.