Pakistan: One Killed & 11 Injured In Blast At Quetta's Joint Road, Investigation Underway

Nearly four days after a grenade attack injured three people in Pakistan's Turbat city, a similar blast happened in Quetta city, where at least one person was killed, and more than ten were injured, local media reported on Thursday. Citing police officials, Geo TV reported that the blast took place at Joint Road in Balochistan's Quetta. Meanwhile, Xinhua News agency, quoting the bomb disposal unit, said it was a mobile bomb device blast that took place near the deputy commissioner's office of Kotri city of the district. As per the police, the person who was killed during the Quetta blast was potentially planting the bomb and added further investigations are underway.

Earlier on Saturday, July 30, a loud blast was reported during a football match inside a stadium in Balochistan. The incident was reported in Turbat city of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, resulting in the injury of at least three people.

The Chinese news agency said the incident took place when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during a football match at a football stadium near the Airport Chowk area of Turbat. Following the blast, the security forces cordoned off the area and Provincial Home Minister Zia Ullah directed the law enforcement agencies to immediately nab the attackers.

Authorities direct police personnel to refrain from using mobile phones

Following the rise in blast incidents, especially against police, Pakistani authorities have strengthened security at all checkpoints and suspended the personnel responsible for security lapses. Quoting the statement issued by a district police officer in Jamrud, the Dawn reported the police personnel posted at the check post in Arjali Nadi, where a policeman and a substitute were killed in an attack on July 16, were transferred to isolated Tirah valley for negligence. Also, the authorities directed the security personnel to wear bulletproof jackets and refrain from using mobile phones during duty hours in order to avert any untoward incidents.

Image: Unsplash/representational