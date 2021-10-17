Pakistan Opens Air Trade Route For Commercial Cargo Destined To Afghanistan

On Saturday, reportedly, Pakistan opened its air trade route for commercial cargo destined to Afghanistan for the first time, Voice of America (VOA) reported. According to the reports, the major step was taken in view of helping the neighbouring country which has been facing an economic crisis since the Taliban took over the country. Announcing the same on microblogging site, Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan said that the Islamabad International Airport "is now opened for high-value Afghan transit trade."

1/2 Islamabad International Airport is now opened for high value Afghan transit trade. A chartered cargo aircraft brought various industrial inputs yesterday, which were loaded in containers and sent to Kabul via Torkham. — Mohammad Sadiq (@AmbassadorSadiq) October 16, 2021

2/2 I congratulate Pakistan Customs for arranging first ever plane to truck transfer of international cargo via Pakistan. It shows Pakistan's commitment to a geo-economics led foreign policy. — Mohammad Sadiq (@AmbassadorSadiq) October 16, 2021

Further, Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan said a chartered aircraft brought various "industrial inputs" to the Pakistan capital on Friday and the Afghan transit cargo was then loaded into containers before being transported by road to Kabul, reported VOA. The containers were later transported through northwestern Torkham. "I congratulate Pakistan Customs for arranging the first-ever plane-to-truck transfer of international cargo via Pakistan. It shows Pakistan's commitment to a geo-economics led foreign policy,” the envoy said on the social media platform.

Allegation levelled against Pakistan was a clear "propaganda": Envoy

The envoy also tweeted the two photographs in which he claimed the allegation levelled against Pakistan was "propaganda" and added the trucks transporting Afghan exports to Pakistan, mainly fresh fruits, was not blocked by Pakistani authorities.

"The Afghan Customs at Torkham had cleared and sent back almost all empty returning containers of Transit Trade. The first pic is from Torkham (Afghan side) a few days ago while the second one is from today. Contrary to the propaganda, no fruit trucks are waiting on the Afghan side," wrote Sadiq.

Pakistan's PIA suspended flights to Afghanistan citing Taliban's ‘heavy-handedness’

The major development came two days after Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended operations in Kabul after the Taliban threatened to slash the ticket prices. According to Republic Media Network sources, one Pakistani official was held for hours at gunpoint in Kabul by the Taliban members. Notably, the PIA staff was only set free after the Pakistani embassy in Kabul intervened. However, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan told the media outlet that it “was tough for PIA to fly into Kabul against all odds” adding that the decision to keep flying into Kabul was taken on “purely humanitarian grounds."

It is worth mentioning that a series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul, on August 15, including a bomb attack. Since the Taliban's conquest, lakhs of desperate Afghan nationals have fled the war-torn country and taken asylum in different countries.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP)