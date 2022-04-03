Pakistan Oppn Announces Indefinite Protest Till No-trust Vote Is Held Against Imran Khan

After the deputy speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Qasim Suri abruptly rejected the ‘no-confidence’ motion in the Pakistan Assembly without any votes, the Opposition has decided to stage a dharna in National Assembly till the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan is not held. On Sunday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari informed that the Opposition members have decided to protest against the "unconstitutional" move in the National Assembly and have decided to not leave the floor till their Constitutional rights are not given to them.

A few hours ago, Bilawal said that the Imran Khan-led government had violated the Constitution by not allowing the opposition to vote on a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister. Bilawal tweeted:

Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/sThqng0SI5 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 3, 2022

"Everyone has seen what happened in Pakistan today. President, Speaker can easily see that the Opposition had a majority against Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion," added Bilawal.

The newly inducted Law Minister Fawad Hussain, earlier in the day, iterated the foreign conspiracy theory. Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, disallowed the no-confidence motion against incumbent PM Imran Khan, calling it unconstitutional. The Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion against the Constitution of Pakistan and is corrupted with elements of foreign entities.

Imran Khan moves for fresh elections

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a televised address, called for fresh elections stating that it is the people of Pakistan who will now determine the destiny of the nation. In this address to the people, Khan said, “The people must decide on what they want and not foreigners. I call on the country to prepare for fresh elections, and the people will only decide the future of the country and not choose foreigners or any corrupt people." Furthermore, he went to ask President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assemblies. The PTI leader said that it is a democratic society, and after dissolving these, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin.

