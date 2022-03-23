Pakistan Oppn Assuages Rebel PTI MPs As Imran Khan Govt Seeks 'lifetime Disqualification'

As the Imran Khan government has threatened the rebel PTI MPs with 'lifetime disqualification', the opposition in Pakistan reached out to them on Tuesday. This comes even as the country's Supreme Court has constituted a 5-judge bench to hear the presidential reference filed by the PTI government for the interpretation of Article 63A. Interestingly, this Article makes an MP liable for disqualification only if he formally resigns from the party or disobeys the party whip on the election of PM or CM, no-confidence motion, a money bill, or a Constitutional amendment bill.

Because the existing wording of the law goes against it, PTI is banking on the SC passing an order to the effect that the dissident parliamentarians of the ruling party cannot cast their vote. Thus, sources revealed that PML(N) chief Shehbaz Sharif, JUI(F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have assured the rebel PTI MPs that Article 63A will have a limited impact on them. Moreover, they reportedly promised to give an election ticket to these parliamentarians after they are disqualified post voting against Imran Khan during the no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan on the way out?

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub. On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats. As it requires at least 172 out of 342 votes to topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has reached out to PML(Q), BAP and MQM-P. Moreover, 13 PTI MPs have openly expressed displeasure with the government's functioning and are likely to vote against the 1992 World Cup-winning captain.

Amid the political turmoil, PTI has made it abundantly clear that Imran Khan will not step down as the PM in lieu of allies supporting its government. A day earlier, sources revealed that Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa has asked him to resign after the end of two-day Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on Wednesday. However, the Pakistan PM has continued to address public meetings to solicit the people's support and predicted the failure of the no-trust motion.