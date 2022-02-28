Pakistan: Oppn Begins 'long March' From Karachi To Islamabad To Protest Against Imran Khan

In protest against the Imran Khan Government, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers and supporters on Sunday began a long march from Karachi towards Islamabad, to demonstrate that it had lost the country’s trust, local media reported. Terming the country's ruling party as “weakened and unjust” PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari led the march to demonstrate against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government and its wrong policies, the Dawn newspaper reported.

'It's just the beginning of what lies ahead,' said the opposition:

“This storm of public anger against Niazi (Imran Khan) and his government is just the beginning of what lies ahead. From now onwards for the next 10 days, people from across the country would send him messages of their sentiments and make the countdown,” he said, according to the media outlet.

Pakistan Peoples Party protests against Government

The opposition also called for a nationwide unified movement of all opposition parties to oust the Imran Khan government. Bilawal raised a 38-point charter of demands in the march in which the participants, including women and children, called for a “final push” against the PTI regime.

Listing the wrong policies of the Imran Khan government, Bilawal made the following accusations against the PTI regime

Divide, polarise and sabotage

Misrule and injustice

A ‘fascist regime’ that has made every attempt to strangle political sanity in the country before turning to choke the media and freedom of expression through a black law (amendments made to media law)

“The illegal, incompetent regime foolishly seeks to enslave us, and this regime will be defeated like the fascist regimes of the past and will be consigned to the dustbin of history,” he added.

Additionally, the opposition in Pakistan is scrapping mutual hatred to ouster Imran Khan. PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also announced separate long marches on Islamabad with the former’s having started on February 27 and the latter’s scheduled for March 23.

The opposition parties have also divulged that a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government will likely be moved within the first half of March.

Prior to this, as women in Pakistan were made to suffer for a long time at the behest of Islamic conservatism and despite fighting the odds for decades, they are still battling the oppressive patriarchs who desire to instruct women to follow their conservative ideology. On Sunday, February 27, Pakistan’s opposition party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) led by Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi urged Pakistani women to not conduct the ‘Aurat march,’ as they believe ‘it's against the norms of society and Islam.’