Pakistan: Oppn Claims Support Of 172 MNAs Amid Looming No-trust Vote Over Imran Khan

With days left to go for the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan administration, Pakistan's joint opposition has claimed that they have the support of 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), needed to cross the halfway mark. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, PML(N)'s Rana Sanaullah claimed that if they include the support of other independents, the Opposition would be able to topple the Imran Khan-led government and reach close to the 190-mark.

"Apart from the Opposition's support also, we have completed the 172 number. If we include them, we cross the 190 mark. Yesterday, we had 161 votes. Those who have been arrested, once they are out on bail and allowed to vote, we will reach the majority mark of 172," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled on Monday, March 28. The motion was presented in the national assembly by the Opposition party's PM face Shehbaz Sharif. The House now has 7 days to pass the no-trust motion and has been adjourned till March 31, at 4 PM- when a debate on the motion will take place. Three days have been provided for the discussion. The fate of the Imran Khan-led government will be decided on April 4, when voting on the no-trust motion will take place.

No confidence motion against Imran Khan

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM. As PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents.

To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to avail at least 172 out of 342 votes. Several of its allies have already been swinging toward the united Opposition. Hectic parlays were held between PML(N) and Imran Khan ally PML(Q) on March 26 to seek the latter's favour to vote against the PTI government in the motion.

To salvage ties with the ally, Imran Khan offered the CM position of Punjab to PML(Q). After garnering PML(Q)'s support for the no-confidence motion, PTI made last-ditch attempts to woo another ally MQM-P. A high-level delegation of the party met the MQM-P leadership for nearly two and a half hours on Monday night. As per sources, the ruling party has decided to offer the Maritime Affairs portfolio to MQM-P.