Pakistan Oppn Demands Removal Of Assembly Speaker Ahead Of No-trust Vote Against Imran

In a bid to exhaust all constitutional provisions available to oust the Imran Khan-led PTI government in Pakistan, PML-N's Murtaza Javed Abbasi has sought the removal of the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser. The application comes to the fore as Khan is slapped with a no-trust motion by the Opposition and the session is set to go on a vote on Sunday. While a member requires a majority of 172 to form government in Pakistan, Khan currently enjoys the support of 165 while Opposition has claimed the support of 176 lawmakers.

"..Resolution for removal from office of the Speaker Mr Asad Qaiser under Article 53 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," Abbasi's application read while detailing the process of removal.

On April 2 and during his final fight for Prime Minister's office, Imran Khan knocked on the doors of the Pakistan Supreme Court to seek relief amid political turmoil.

Khan's plea has sought a 'commission of Inquiry to hold proceedings with regard to anti-state activities' and urged the Court to try the Opposition members on the ground of treason. He held that the political parties through malafide and abuse of power have committed sedition and treason against the democratically and legally elected Khan-led government.

Why has Opposition demanded the removal of Pakistan National Assembly Speaker?

While critics wonder why Khan has reached out to the Apex Court, the laws of Pakistan imply that the matters in the purview of the National Assembly are solely and legally at the discretion of the Speaker of the House and Pakistan's Top Court does not have jurisdiction over such matters unless constitutional irregularities have been noted.

Three days after Khan almost presented a 'threat letter' during PTI's mega rally, it is speculated that he has approached the Court to either release the letter's content or seek legal remedies to the threat to his office. Analysts also say that Khan has been considering tabling Article 6 against members of the joint opposition; the provision deals with high treason and is punishable only by death.

Only the federal government can set the motion and currently, Khan is a part of Pakistan's federal government until the no-trust motion is put on a vote session and he fails to maintain 172 or more members in favour of his Prime Ministership.