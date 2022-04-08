Amid political turmoil in Pakistan and uncertainty looming over Imran Khan’s term in Prime Minister’s office, the Opposition leaders in the country celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's move of dissolving the National Assembly. Earlier, in a huge setback for the Khan-led PTI government in Pakistan, the country’s apex court dismissed all the subsequent steps taken following the rejection of the no-confidence vote. The court also reinstated the National Assembly and declared that Cabinet stood restored.

Further, Pakistan’s top court also ruled that the National assembly session on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan must be held at 10:30 AM (local time) on Saturday. According to the court’s ruling, the session on April 9 must not be adjourned until a vote on the motion. The top court ruling,m as per ANI, stated that the “Prime Minister (Imran Khan) did not have the right to advise the president to dissolve the assembly…all the decisions made till date have been nullified”.

Following the ruling, Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif said that the decision was in line with the expectation of the majority in the country. Hailing the court’s order, Sharif told reporters, “The Constitution has been saved and Pakistan has been saved through this decision […] the court has upheld its independence and respect”.

An epoch-making day!



Mubarak to all who supported, defended & campaigned for the supremacy of the Constitution.



Today, politics of lies, deceit & allegations has been buried.



People of Pakistan have won! God bless Pakistan 🇵🇰 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 7, 2022

Additionally, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari welcomed the court’s verdict as a victory for the opposition and the entire nation. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Democracy is the best revenge! Jiya Bhutto! Jiya Awam! Pakistan Zindabad.”

In-person, Zardari told the media, “This is the victory of the constitution and democracy. Because of this victory, we will move towards the restoration of democracy, restoration of media freedom and empowerment of the people.”

Democracy is the best revenge!

Jiya Bhutto!

Jiya Awam!

Pakistan Zindabad. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 7, 2022

Talking to reporters in London, former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif lauded the Supreme Court’s decision to restore the National Assembly and declare its dissolution as “unconstitutional”. He said, “I would like to congratulate everyone in the country. People have gotten rid of such a person who ruined the country. He made common people starve. The dollar has reached 200 today and people are frustrated with inflation in the country.”

Imran Khan called a cabinet meeting after the court’s ruling

With the session on the no-confidence motion set to take place on April 9, Imran Khan on Friday called a cabinet meeting and even announced the plans to address the nation. On Twitter, Khan said, “I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parliament party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball”.

Amid another massive setback for the Pakistan Prime minister, the Election Commission of the country said that it was impossible to hold a general election in three months, which Khan announced would take place after the dissolution of the National Assembly. But, Election Commission cited the delimitation of electoral districts as the reason to propose the elections in October instead.

It is to note here that the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was brought by the opposition and just last Sunday, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly (NA) on Khan’s advice. Alvi’s proposal had come just minutes after parliament’s deputy speaker, Qasim Suri, rejected a motion of no confidence in Khan as unconstitutional.

