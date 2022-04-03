Pakistan Oppn Holds Symbolic No-trust Vote After Dismissal Of Motion Against PM Imran Khan

A high-octane drama unfolded in the Pakistan National Assembly after the Deputy Speaker of the House dismissed the No-Confidence Motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan sans vote on Sunday. Miffed at the dismissal, which they dubbed as being unconstitutional, the joint opposition went ahead with their own proceedings and made Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Ayaz Sadiq sit on the Speaker's chair as the Members of the National Assembly took part in the symbolic and inconsequential no-confidence vote.

As per sources, in the symbolic and inconsequential no-confidence vote, as many as 195 MNAs cast their votes against Imran Khan, which is well over the 171-vote halfway mark required to dethrone the incumbent Pakistan Prime Minister. Also, it was well over the initially projected support against the cricketer-turned-politician which was pegged at 175 members while the PTI and its allies had 166 members (155 PTI MNAs and 11 allies).

No-confidence vote against Imran Khan dismissed

On the directions of the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker of the Pakistan Parliament blocked a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as 'unconstitutional'. The National Assembly deputy speaker, of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, dismissed the move against Khan on Sunday, saying it went against Article 5 of the Constitution.

Shortly thereafter, Imran Khan informed that he had moved a request to President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Parliament. Taking cognisance of the Pakistan Prime Minister's request, the Presidency issued a statement in which it informed that the National Assembly had been dissolved, paving the way for fresh elections within 90 days in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Pakistan has moved Supreme Court with petitions against the dissolution of the Parliament. Chief Justice of Pakistan Omar Ata Bandial has reached the apex court and has ordered the formation of a larger bench, which he himself would be heading. The bench will review the petitions.