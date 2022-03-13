Amid the Imran Khan vs Pakistan Army stir, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said that the Opposition is confident that Imran Khan will not be able to pass the no-confidence motion as his government has a thin majority by just nine seats.

"Within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, there are people who are willing to vote against the government. There are 26 PTI members who are willing to vote against the government. Apart from this, coalition partners show that they are unhappy with the government and chances are they are going to join opposition anytime," he said.

On being asked the Opposition's next step, he said, "Once the no-confidence motion happens and we are able to show 172 members, that day Imran Khan is removed from office and his cabinet is dissolved. This will be clear in next week or 10 days at maximum."

He said that the body language of Imran Khan and his cabinet members show that they are cornered. "He is targeting Opposition at the personal level. He should be talking about the work he has done. This shows that Imran Khan government is under a lot of pressure." He also claimed that the economy was mishandled by the PTI government.

Pak opposition responds to PM's attack on Army

Rana Khan said that the Pakistan Army has to work within the constitutional framework. "In that framework, there is no involvement or establishment of Army in the political matters. We say that their role is neutral."

Khan called Imran Khan's remarks a "bad comparison" that shouldn't have been made. "We want the role of the military in the domain of constitution and nothing beyond it."

Attacking the Pakistani Army's 'neutrality' and refusal to back him and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan had compared the Army to 'animals' amid the no-confidence motion the Opposition proposed against him. "Allah didn't allow us to be neutral as only animals are neutral," he said.

Imran Khan faces no-confidence

On Tuesday, Pakistan opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan with the country's National Assembly secretariat.

Imran Khan came to power in 2018 and the next general elections will take place in 2023. In the 342-member National Assembly, the Opposition required the support of 172 members to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Last year, Khan obtained 178 votes when he sought a vote of confidence after a candidate supported by his party lost the Senate election.

On paper, Khan still enjoys a majority, comprising 155 members of his PTI and 23 from coalition partners. The Opposition has 163 members.

The Speaker of the National Assembly is expected to call the lower house in session by March 22, while voting on the no-confidence motion must take place between March 26 and March 30, an earlier Dawn report said.

Image: AP