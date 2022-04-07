Celebrations poured among Pakistan’s United Opposition as the country’s apex court, in a landmark order, set aside the deputy speaker’s order dismissing the no-confidence motion and restored the National Assembly on Thursday, April 07. Lauding the apex court’s judgment, the Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and their PM face Shehbaz Sharif hailed the court’s judgement and dubbed it ‘an epoch-making day.’

'An epoch-making day'

Congratulating all those who had supported the opposition’s demands and fought for the ‘supremacy of the constitution,’ Shehbaz Sharif stated that ‘the politics of lies, deceit and allegations have been buried today.’

PML-N President Sharif, who will be replacing Imran Khan as the country’s Prime Minister if the opposition successfully evicts him through a no-confidence motion, called the court’s verdict ‘a victory for the people of Pakistan.’

“An epoch-making day! Mubarak to all who supported defended & campaigned for the supremacy of the Constitution. Today, politics of lies, deceit & allegations has been buried. The people of Pakistan have won! God bless Pakistan,” Shehbaz Sharif wrote.

ماشاءاللّہ pic.twitter.com/1621bcRxZC — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 7, 2022

Joining the celebrations was Sharif’s niece Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif. Maryam has vociferously campaigned for ousting Khan from power. She is being seen as a rebellious leader who had cobbled up the opposition to take on the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) led ruling government.

Taking to Twitter, Maryam too appreciated the SC's decision on the issue and wrote, “Congratulations to Pakistan for getting rid of the enemy of people, most incompetent and most failed government.”

پاکستان کو عوام دشمن، نالائق ترین، نا اہل ترین اور ناکام ترین حکومت سے نجات بھی بہت بہت مبارک 🇵🇰💚 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 7, 2022 PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also appreciated SC's decision and called it a win for democracy.

— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 7, 2022

'National Assembly session scheduled on April 9

After five days of the hearing, the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced its verdict on the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against the country's Prime Minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in its unanimous verdict, upheld that the Deputy Speaker’s April 3 ruling was 'unconstitutional'.

"No confidence motion remains intact", the five-judge said in the verdict. Further, the bench overruled the dissolution of the Assembly, calling the suggestion of Imran Khan to President Arif Alvi 'wrong' and added, "The Assembly will be restored. The Cabinet will also be reinstated. Imran Khan continues to be the Prime Minister... Caretaker PM null and void." Further, a session of the National Assembly was scheduled for April 9, Saturday, at 10:30 AM (PST).



With this Imran Khan's days as PM have been numbered as the opposition will decimate him in the parliament with a thumping majority. The PTI-led government is set to face an imminent defeat in the national assembly with opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians.