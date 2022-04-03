Pakistan Oppn To Move Supreme Court; Calls For Emergency Meet As No-trust Vote Dismissed

Following the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the dissolution of Pakistan's National Assembly on Sunday, anguished Opposition leaders have stated they will avail themselves of judicial remedies to oust Khan.

PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari deemed the preventive move as being unconstitutional and announced that leaders of the Opposition will go on strike until their demands to remove Khan are met.

Pakistan Opposition to move Supreme Court to oust Imran Khan

"The government has violated the Constitution of Pakistan. Did not allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving the Parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan (sic)," Bhutto shared on Twitter.

Moments after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, on the behest of Speaker Asad Qaiser, disallowed the no-confidence motion against the incumbent Prime Minister, PML-N's Shahbaz Shareef, seemingly displeased in visuals accessed by Republic TV, demanded action under Article 6 against Imran Khan and the Speaker.

Article 6 of the Constitution provides for guilt of high treason and the offence is punishable with death only. “Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason," the Article states.

Citing reasons for waiving off Opposition's demands to oust Khan, the Deputy Speaker declared the no-trust motion against Article 5 of the Constitution and that it is corrupted with elements of foreign entities. Addressing the Assembly during the Question and Answer round, the newly inducted Law Minister Fawad Hussain reiterated the foreign conspiracy theory as devised by Khan during PTI's mega rally.

Dubbing the no-trust session against Khan as a fight for Pakistan's democratic set-up, Fawad Hussain lashed out at the Opposition for continuing something triggered by foreign bodies.

Imran Khan's reaction after no-confidence motion dismissed

PM Khan shocked the Opposition by advising President Arif Alvi to dissolve the Assembly, moments after Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion.

"I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakitan to prepare for elections. I will push for the next elections to be held in three months' time," Khan said in an address to the nation.

Subsequently, the Law Minister said, "If a political party escapes from the election, it will be called a political fugitive."