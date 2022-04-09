Pakistan: Oppn To Not Go For Early Polls After Ousting PM Imran Khan; Might Remove Speaker

On Saturday, Republic TV accessed details of the opposition's future strategy in the scenario that it defeats Pakistan PM Imran Khan in the no-confidence motion. In contrast to PTI's demand, sources revealed that the opposition will not go for early elections. Instead, it plans to remove Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri. Moreover, it shall seek to form a new government in which alliance parties will get adequate representation.

Meanwhile, PML(N) president and Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the opposition which witnessed the participation of 176 Members of the National Assembly. One more MNA and 22 rebel PTI parliamentarians are also likely to vote against Imran Khan. The opposition has clearly warned the Speaker to not delay the voting as it would construe contempt of court. The National Assembly session is expected to commence at 11 am.

#BREAKING | Pakistan: United opposition's meeting chaired by LoP Shehbaz Sharif underway



Strategy for National Assembly session - to seek a new government and not elections



Tune in here for #LIVE updates ahead of no-confidence vote - https://t.co/iaiGwVkV3H pic.twitter.com/1LlWK9j6Fi — Republic (@republic) April 9, 2022

SC blow for Imran Khan

Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. The PTI-led government was facing an imminent defeat with the opposition garnering the support of more than 172 Members of the National Assembly even without taking into consideration the rebel PTI parliamentarians. In his detailed ruling, Suri claimed that the no-confidence motion is linked to the efforts of a foreign country to bring about a change of government in Pakistan.

In a televised address immediately after the rejection of the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM revealed that he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly to pave way for fresh elections. Subsequently, Alvi accepted this recommendation and asked Imran Khan to continue in office until a caretaker PM is appointed. However, the Pakistan Supreme Court took cognizance of this matter, issued notice and made it clear that the steps taken by Khan, Alvi and Suri would be subject to the court’s final verdict.