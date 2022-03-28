Pakistan: Oppn To Table No-confidence Motion Against Imran; Punjab CM Post Offered To PMLQ

As Imran Khan stares at an exit, the Pakistan National Assembly is set to convene on Monday and the no-confidence motion against Khan will be tabled. Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has confirmed the same and also added that the voting against Khan will take place on April 4. Meanwhile, Pakistan's opposition alliance has also moved a no-confidence motion against Usman Buzdar, the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province.

However, after the opposition's move, sources have informed Republic Media Network that Imran Khan is now ready to make Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi the Chief Minister of Punjab province. This comes after a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation reached out to PML-Q leaders and the delegation was led by PTI leader and Pakistan minister Asad Umar, said sources. The meeting between the two sides took place in Islamabad on Sunday evening at 7:30 PM IST.

Imran Khan's show of strength

Even as he faces a likely exit, Imran Khan on Sunday in a show of strength, addressed a massive rally at the Parade Ground in Islamabad. Khan maintained that opposition leaders wanted to blackmail him to obtain relief in corruption cases. However, he refused to step down and asserted that the PTI government will complete its 5-year term. In addition, he waved a letter to the crowd as evidence of the foreign conspiracy but refused to disclose details of the same.

"I thank the people of my country for heeding my call. I want to congratulate MNAs who are sitting with me on stage for not bowing down and selling their loyalty. People ask me why do I use religion for politics? I want to tell everybody that I stepped into politics only for the 'Idea of Pakistan'." said Imran Khan

No-confidence motion against Imran Khan

The Opposition in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition has repeatedly exuded confidence that they will oust Khan. Moreover, Khan has warned the opposition that he would be more dangerous for them if ousted from power. He has also called for a rally in the capital on March 27 to mobilise his support base or whatever is left of it. Notably, in the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.

Image: AP