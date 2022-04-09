Pakistan Oppn Writes To National Assembly Speaker On Contempt Of Court Over No-trust Vote

In the latest development, Pakistan's Opposition has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly about contempt of court over voting. The Opposition parties have asked the Speaker to conduct voting today itself without any further delay. In the letter, the Opposition said that since the proceeding started earlier in the day, the Speaker has been delaying the no-confidence motion by giving Ministers the chances to make 'lengthy speeches'.

The Opposition wrote, "We, the Heads of the Opposition Parliamentary Parties in the National Assembly categorically state that you and the Chairperson Amjad Ali Niazi have knowingly and deliberately disobeyed the Order of the Supreme Court and put the administration of the justice into disrespect and disrepute. You, Chairperson Amjad Ali Niazi and consequently the concerned Staff of the National Assembly Secretariat are therefore guilty of gross contempt and liable to punishment in accordance with law."

"You are once again strongly urged to take up item no. 04 of the Orders of the Day without any further delay and initiate voting on the Resolution of no-confidence against the Prime Minister forthwith," they added.

After a cabinet meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invited journalists and told them that he is not resigning. "No resignation, we are not running for Government but for a cause," Khan said. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI General Nadeem Anjum, and other senior military officials have reached the Prime Minister's House to meet Imran Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto slams Imran Khan

As chaos unfurled in Pakistan's National Assembly, convened in adherence to an order by the country's Supreme Court, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing the Speaker's chair, demanded the tabling of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Lashing out at the PTI and PM Khan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, "The way captain ran away...he's not present here even today. If you don't allow a no-confidence vote today then it will amount to contempt of court. Using the foreign conspiracy rant, Imran Khan is trying to put the blame on others and trying to save his government. If you want a debate on the foreign conspiracy, we can debate for 100 days, but allow the vote (on no-confidence) now."

Image: ANI, AP