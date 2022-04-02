Pakistan Opposition Alleges Imran Khan Received Foreign Funding; Demands Apology

On the eve of Imran Khan's no-trust vote, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb accused Pakistan Prime Minister of allegedly taking foreign funding through 26 accounts, which was later transferred to 32 accounts belonging to PTI. She alleged that Imran Khan did not disclose the amount

"You are a guest for just a few hours. During this time, apologise to the people of Pakistan. To save his seat, Imran Khan is giving calls to attack Parliament and hooliganism," she said.

"Imran Khan is a person who knows he has lost the majority. He is trying to postpone no-confidence voting tomorrow. He has ordered his administration to attack houses of PTI dissidents and allies who switched to opposition," Maryam added.

Pak PM Imran says 'establishment' gave him 3 choices

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Saturday said that the establishment had given him three options: "resignation, no-confidence (vote) or elections" after the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against him in Parliament. However, he did not elaborate on what he meant by the establishment.

Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone nation for over half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto exerted considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy. Amid the political crisis, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa is reported to have met PM Khan this week.

Asked whether the government, the Opposition or "another party" had proposed early polls and his resignation, Khan told ARY News said, "We said elections are the best option, I cannot even think about resigning and as far as the no-confidence vote is concerned, I believe in fighting till the end."

Pointing out that several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers had defected to the Opposition ahead of the no-trust vote on Sunday, Khan said that even if the no-confidence move failed, "We cannot run the government with such people (defectors)."

Hence, "it will be better for Pakistan if we hold elections again," he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Asked whether he was prepared to go for early elections, he replied, "If we win [in] this [no-confidence] vote, it is a very good idea to go for early elections. We will make a strategy in case the Opposition's no-trust motion fails"

To foil the Opposition's bid to topple his government, Imran Khan needs 172 votes in the 342 member House. However, the joint Opposition claims it has the support of 175 MNAs and the PM should immediately resign.