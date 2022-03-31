Pakistan Opposition Begins Sit-in Protest As Assembly Gets Adjourned; Chants 'Go Imran Go'

Minutes after convening the debate session on the no-confidence motion on Thursday, the Pakistan National Assembly was adjourned till April 3. The adjournment followed the strong chorus of the Opposition to carry out an immediate vote on the no-trust motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Notably, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost the majority in the 342-member House after ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) struck a deal with the Opposition on Wednesday, March 30. As per the latest change in the dynamics, PTI has 166 members (155 PTI MNAs and 11 allies) in the National Assembly, while the united opposition has 175 members. The majority mark is 172.

After the Opposition demanded an early vote on the motion, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suria adjourned the House till 11 AM, Sunday, evoking vociferous protests by the joint opposition lawmakers. The assembly secretariat had earlier issued a 24-point agenda for Thursday’s session and the no-confidence motion was fourth on the agenda.

Opposition begins sit-in protest after adjournment

Following the adjournment, the Opposition has begun its sit-in protest against the decision sloganeering against the Pakistan Prime minister. Slogans of 'Go Imran Go', were heard from the floor of the Pakistan National Assembly, against the adjournment order.

It is important to mention that three days were given for the discussion on the motion. However, by virtue of the adjournment, the Opposition will only get the decider day to hold a debate. The motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled on Monday, March 28, by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the Opposition's Prime Minister face. The assembly will vote on the motion on April 3.

#BREAKING | "Go Imran Go" sloganeering continues as opposition protests in Pakistan assembly ahead of Imran Khan's address at 7:30 PM (IST)



Tune in for the latest updates on Pakistan political crisis here - https://t.co/1YfSYMZFJr pic.twitter.com/AiCNjB0bgp — Republic (@republic) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has offered to dissolve the Assembly if the no-confidence motion against him is withdrawn, Republic learnt on Thursday. According to sources, an “important personality” has given a message of the Pakistan Prime Minister to the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif. However, the offer of Imran Khan has been declined by the Opposition, sources added, informing that the leaders have made it clear that the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Prime Minister would not be withdrawn at any cost.