Pakistan: Opposition Blames Imran Khan For Using 'religion As Cover-up' For Governance

On Monday, January 17, Pakistan's Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif voiced his concerns that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using "religion as a cover-up" for the country's governance and economic woes. "Really concerned with the way Prime Minister is using religion as a cover-up for the massive governance & economic breakdown the country has suffered in decades due to his policies," Sharif wrote on Twitter. He further stated that Such a self-serving strategy will cause more harm to the polity than it is being understood.

Shehbaz's criticism came just hours after a Pakistani daily published an article by the Prime Minister, titled "Spirit of Riyasat-i-Madina: Transforming Pakistan." In the article, Khan is said to have discussed the five essential tenets of Islam, and how society must strive to embrace these ideals in order for the country to realise its potential, ANI reported citing Dawn. While ministers from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) praised the Prime Minister, opposition leaders minced no words to slam Khan for his views on the country's governance, the report stated.

PM trying to take undue advantage of Islam: Marriyum

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), said Imran Khan is attempting to take "undue advantage" of Islam and its sacred principles. She also called him a "religious exploiter." Marriyum further compared PM khan's article on the state of Madina to a "thief" who hides inside a mosque when he is caught, Dawn reported. She further went on to say that the Prime Minister is using religious words like Madina and Islam to mask his own incompetence and corruption.

PM Khan's cabinet is full of dishonest and corrupt politicians: PML-N leader

Another PML-N leader, Ahsan Iqbal, claimed that Prime Minister Khan's cabinet is full of dishonest and corrupt politicians, cartels, and mafias. "The ruling government is patronising the sugar mafia, flour mafia, pharmaceutical mafia, furnace oil mafia, dollar mafia, smugglers mafia, and stockpiling mafia," he stated. The Prime Minister was also labelled as an "international beggar" by Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chairman Sirajul-Haq, who claimed that his departure is the only solution to the country's financial issues. Haq called for a fresh election in the country and said that Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot function together. He also lambasted the PTI-led government for rising petroleum prices and the deteriorating economy in the country.

