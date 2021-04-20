Pakistan Opposition Blasts Imran Khan-led Govt Over 'failure' In Handling TLP Protests

Pakistan opposition has lambasted the Imran Khan-led government for its evident ‘failure’ in handling the chaos and violence caused by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests across the country. As most recently, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Sheikh Rashid Ahmed gave in to the demand of TLP including expulsion of the French ambassador, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on April 19 said that killing of people and inciting violence “was never the answer to any situation.” He also questioned Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government that has “not bothered” to implement the National Action Plan or even discuss the emergence of certain challenges.

ANI quoted Zardari citing another media outlet saying that “shedding of human blood and incitement to violence was never the answer to any situation” and further recalled that history has taught the world that “violence begets violence.”

"The real fight is about fighting against the root of the festering problem, not in just responding to the symptoms. Why has the selected government not bothered to implement the National Action Plan, or even discuss arising challenges in parliament?" Bilawal questioned.

PPP chairperson also criticised the escalating violence in the country while expressing grief over the deaths of the TLP workers and the law enforcement officials as clashes continue to take eplace. According to Zardari, the violent clashes between TLP supporters and police officers that took place last week were due to the Imran Khan-led government’s “inability to handle the situation peacefully".

Zardari’s remarks came after the Pakistan police on April 18 had even opened fire at the protesting crowd in Lahore. The law enforcement’s clampdown led to the killing of reportedly three people along with leaving several wounded. The Pakistani government on April 14 banned the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) whose leader, Saad Rizvi had called for the expulsion of the French ambassador. As per reports, Rizvi was detained for hours after making his demands promoting anti-French sentiments and bringing thousands of TLP supporters to the streets across the nation. This triggered his supporters to flood the streets and demonstrate violently.

Pakistan PM Imran Caves To Radicals

The banned party, TLP has put forth five key demands including the resignation of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, expelling French ambassador to Pakistan, the release of TLP leader Syed Saad Hussain Rizvi and other workers. Even though the government initially rejected TLP’s demand and halted the talks, Rashid later announced on April 20 that the government will be presenting a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National assembly later in the day. He released a video statement elaborating that the decision was taken after the talks with TLP.

"After long negotiations between the government of Pakistan and the TLP, this has been agreed that we will table a resolution in parliament today to expel French ambassador," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said in a video recorded statement.

Image credits: AP