Pakistan: Opposition Confident Of PM Imran Khan's Collapse As No-confidence Motion Looms

Amid talks with allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Opposition parties in Pakistan have predicted that the ruling coalition will collapse in the coming days. The statement has surfaced two months after the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif had stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign in relation to an audit that found that the PTI hid funds worth millions of Pakistani rupees.

A senior PML-N leader, who is a part of negotiations with the allies of PTI, claimed that the ruling coalition partners have decided to part ways with Imran Khan, but 'certain modalities' were being worked out, as reported in a Pakistan's national daily, Dawn.

"Our parleys with government allies, especially the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) ad Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), have entered the final phase. It is just a matter of days, if not hours, that they quit the coalition and join us," the media house quoted the senior PML-N leader as saying.

Referring to the Imran Khan government's bizarre interpretation of the floor-crossing clause, the leader said that alkies have translated into a more relevant Opposition after the government openly declared that the votes of dissident PTI MNAs will not be counted during the no-trust vote session.

Notably, things appear rather wavered within the coalition government and the infighting is vivid after Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed slammed the PML-Q, accusing it of 'blackmailing' the government in return for support during the Opposition's no-trust move.

The mutual hatred toward incumbent Imran Khan is leading the Opposition parties to oust hims as PM as they have even submitted that no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on Tuesday. However, the Khan-led regime has exuded confidence to defeat the no-confidence motion.

No-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

The opposition filed a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 8. A delegation of parliamentarians including PML(N)'s Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shazia Marri of PPP submitted the no-trust motion with the country's National Assembly secretariat. Reportedly, the document was signed by more than 100 lawmakers even as only 68 members, i.e 20% of the total House strength of 342 were required to sign the motion.

Along with this, they also handed over a requisition for summoning the National Assembly as it is not in session currently. As per the rules of procedure, Speaker Asad Qaiser will have to call the session of Pakistan's Lower House by March 22 while voting on the no-confidence motion has to take place between March 26 and 30. To topple the Imran Khan-led government, the opposition has to get at least 172 out of 342 votes.

Read more about the genesis of the crisis.