Pakistan Opposition Holds Private Assembly Session In Lahore; Elects New Punjab CM

After being barred from the Punjab Assembly, Opposition parties in Pakistan held their assembly session in a private hotel in Lahore on Wednesday. Republic has learned that the session was held in Lahore's Hotel Faletti with Opposition Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) such as Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in attendance.

During the Opposition's private assembly session, Hamza Shahbaz was elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Shahbaz received 199 votes, excluding the vote of Speaker of Opposition Shazia Abid. He has been serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab since 2018. It is important to mention that the election holds no merit legally.

Section 144 imposed, gathering prohibited near Punjab Assembly

In the light of the political developments, the Punjab District Intelligence Committee has deployed rangers in the region and imposed Section 144 to prohibit the gathering of any persons 500 meters from the premises of the Punjab Assembly for the next 15 days.

According to a notice of the Office of Deputy Commissioner, Lahore, a meeting of the District Intelligence Committee was held on April 6 to discuss the law and order situation in Punjab. The participants of the meeting were apprised that elections for Chief Minister Punjab are underway and different political leaders are canvassing for it.

"Today PMLN gave a call to hold assembly session at the gate of assembly, on the other hand, Punjab Assembly secretariat blocked all gates. PMLQ workers are gathering before the gate of the MPA hostel, whereas, PTI workers have given a call to gather before 90 Sharah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Mall Road," the notice read, underlining that rangers were being deployed with anti-riot equipment and gear for peacekeeping.

The latest developments come just days after Pakistan's Punjab Assembly on Sunday witnessed women MPAs clashing with each other ahead of voting to elect the new leader of the House. In the visuals released by Pakistan's Dawn News, the women leaders were seen punching, pushing each other and even pulling each other's hair.

Meanwhile, as the nation plunges into a political crisis, Pakistan's Supreme Court will decide the fate of Imran Khan and the PTI Government, which has lost its majority in the House.