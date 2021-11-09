Pakistan: Opposition Joins Forces To Oppose Imran Khan's Govt Inflation Policies

Shahbaz Sharif, the President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) declared on Tuesday that the opposition parties are united and will work together to combat inflation and election fraud using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). As per the reports of News International, the opposition gathering, chaired by Shehbaz Sharif, settled on a strategy to criticise the Imran Khan-led government both within and outside Parliament. Sharif vowed to would use all legal and political measures to defeat the government's deception.

Sharif said, "It is a good omen that all the opposition is united in Parliament on the issue of people, whether it is inflation or something else, and political victimisation that is taking place in the name of accountability. The government wants to steal the elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)."

Another opposition meeting would be conducted on Tuesday

He also stated that another opposition meeting would be conducted on Tuesday, with representatives from all opposition parties in attendance, to define their next strategy. On the topic of price hikes, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), stated that the entire opposition is united against Imran Khan's government. He said that people have been crushed by price hikes since the IMF accord. The government's efforts to steal votes through electronic voting machines, as well as political victimisation, according to Bilawal, are obvious.

He further said that in Parliament, they will establish a united front for the people, defeating the plot of election manipulation and political victimisation. Meanwhile, according to the news outlet, a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) parliamentary leader stated that the opposition in Parliament stands with the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly. The leader also said that along with Shehbaz Sharif, they will work together to protect the rights of Pakistanis both within and outside of Parliament.

Imran Khan was criticised for his Rs 120 billion relief package

Recently, Imran Khan was criticised for his Rs 120 billion relief package which was dubbed as the "largest historic fraud," by the opposition. They also said that Prime Minister Khan should quit if he sincerely wants to help the people of Pakistan. PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, who has been vocal about Khan's policies said that the PM should resign after lying on national television and unveiling a deception package.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/ PTI)