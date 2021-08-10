Pakistan Opposition Lambasts Imran Khan On Inflation Of Life-saving Medicines' Prices

Taking a sharp jibe at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, opposition leaders on August 10 Tuesday said that the PM has no concern about people's issues. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) chastised Khan after the announcement of elevated costs of life-saving drugs. Prime Minister is lax about inflation, joblessness, tariff hike of utilities and medicines, said PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

"Imran Khan increased the prices of life-saving medicines and now he would say that he had waged jihad. He should be ashamed of his acts."

The flak comes after the Imran Khan-led government had revealed the revised prices of medicines following the steep hike in prices of subsidised food items and fuel in July. Accusing Khan of "waging jihad," Marriyum said, As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics report, the inflation rate was recorded at 8.66% this year after Pakistan increased the price of medicines for the 12th time. "Imran Khan increase the price of medicines by an average of 50% for the 12th time," Marriyum added in her statement. She also condemned him for handing over the "NRO deal to a corrupt Minister," who has been allegedly accused of "drug theft."

The price hike in the last quarter

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government increased the petrol prices by Rs. 5.40 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs. 2.54 per litre. Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene and light-diesel oil (LDO) were increased by Rs 1.39 and Rs 1.27, respectively. The new price of kerosene will be Rs 87.14 and that of LDO will be Rs 84.67, ANI cited The Express Tribune. As per new rates, the petrol price will be Rs 118.09 per litre, diesel will be Rs 116.5 per litre in the country.

The final rates were approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), who also presented the revised rates of daily food items at the Pakistani subsidy stores. The price of sugar was pushed up from Rs. 68/kg to Rs. 85/kg. The price of ghee and butter was shot up to Rs. 260/kg from Rs. 170/kg. The Committee chaired by Shaukat Tarin, minister of Finance and Revenue, also revised the price of wheat flour from Rs. 850/kg to Rs. 950/kg.

The announcement was made by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill. He said that the premier had decided to give the public "huge relief" by not raising prices based on the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), ANI reported.

2mn below the poverty line in one year: World Bank report

Meanwhile, according to a World Bank report, about 2 million people have dived below the poverty line as a result of skyrocketing inflation in Pakistan. The estimated poverty increased from 4.4 percent to 5.4per cent between 2020 to 2021. As per the report, the poverty ratio stood at 39.3% in the last 2020-2021 fiscal year and is expected to remain the same for the next term.

(with inputs from ANI) (Image: AP/representative)