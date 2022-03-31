Pakistan Opposition Leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif Says Imran Khan 'not Fit For PM's Chair'

In a major development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched a fresh salvo against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shortly after the latter's address to the nation, stating that the incumbent PM is on a rampage. The opposition leader went on to add that the cricketer-turned-politician needs to be 'gagged' or 'muzzled.' Taking to Twitter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif wrote, "Honestly this man is on a rampage! He has to be gagged or muzzled before he makes a joke out of the country."

The series of attacks on the cornered PM Imran Khan who is set to go under a no-trust vote on April 3 did not stop here as the opposition leader furthered her attack in a separate tweet, stating that the incumbent Prime Minister proves every day why he does not deserve to sit on the PM's chair. She added, "It proves every day that he was not fit for this chair."

Imran Khan on trust motion in the address

Citing his stint for the Pakistan national cricket squad during his address to the nation earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan did not exude any confidence in winning the upcoming trust, however, said that he will not accept defeat till the last ball. Imran Khan said, "On Sunday, there will be a vote, and the future of Pakistan will be decided on the basis of that vote. I was asked to resign, but I will fight till the last ball. I never accept defeat." He further asserted that MNAs who have rebelled against will not be forgiven by the public of Pakistan. He added, "I want to tell rebel MNAs that people won't forgive and forget your act. People will remember that you sold your country to a foreign conspiracy, that tried to topple a country with independent foreign policy."