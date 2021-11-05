Pakistan Opposition Leader Sharif Terms PM Imran Khan's Relief Package As 'pack Of Lies'

Shehbaz Sharif, the leader of Pakistan's Opposition in the National Assembly, has attacked Prime Minister Imran Khan's Rs 120 billion "relief package," calling it a "pack of lies." He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government's so-called relief package is a sham like its "promises and budget," reported Dawn. "Wasn't it claimed during the announcement of the federal budget that it's a tax-free budget? Now, Prime Minister is stating that petrol prices will have to be hiked," Sharif was quoted as saying by the outlet. He further questioned the Imran Khan government about how it intends to curb rising inflation in the country if power, gas, and petroleum product prices rise.

Sharif, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), also referred to the government's budget data as "untrustworthy." He claimed that the IMF's criteria for seeking more loans for the country had "crushed" the people's hope and that the country is saddled by debt. The Opposition leader also lashed out at Prime Minister Khan over inflation, claiming that the country is in the midst of a sugar crisis, with the current supply of the sweetener lasting only 15 days. He claimed that the price of sugar had risen by Rs 5 per kilogramme, bringing the wholesale rate to more than Rs 130 per kilogramme, reported the Pakistan news portal.

'PM's relief pack is "biggest and historic fraud"'

Earlier, Opposition parties called Imran Khan's relief package the "biggest and historic fraud" in the country's history, and demanded his resignation if he truly wanted to help the people. PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb issued a statement hours after Imran Khan's address to the nation on November 3, asking Khan to resign for "lying on national television and announcing a scam package to deceive the public." She stated that this was a Takleef (pain) package, not a relief package. She also mocked the assertion that the package was historic, claiming that the only thing historic about it was the fact that it was a "historic hoax," reported the outlet.

Meanwhile, Sherry Rehman, the PPP's Senate parliamentary leader, said in a statement that "Pakistan's blame minister" gave a "bizarre speech" in which he claimed that unprecedented inflation, a tsunami of oil, gas prices, and other essential items were caused by previous governments and the international market. It is worth mentioning here that last month, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz had slammed the ruling party stating that the PTI government was ranked "number one" in the recently revealed Pandora Papers. Addressing a public rally in Faisalabad on October 16, Maryam said that PM Imran Khan cannot escape accountability, reported Geo News.

(Image: AP)