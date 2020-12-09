Pakistan: Opposition PDM To Quit All Assemblies; Force Imran Khan's PTI Out Of Office

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 Opposition parties on Tuesday announced that all parliamentarians belonging to its constituent parties would resign from the national and provincial assemblies by December 31 – in a last-ditch attempt to send Imran Khan’s PTI government packing.

The announcement was made at a news conference in Islamabad by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after the alliance leadership held a meeting on the Opposition’s next course of action. Maulana was accompanied by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz among other leaders. Former premier Nawaz Sharif, the supreme leader of the PML-N, and former president Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the PPP, had attended the PDM meeting via video-link.

Ruling out the possibility of engaging in talks with the PTI government, Maulana announced that Opposition lawmakers from the national and provincial assemblies will tender their resignations to their party heads by the end of this year.

Oppn determined to hold massive Lahore rally

The JUI-F chief added that the PDM’s steering committee would hold another meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on when the joint opposition would stage its anti-government march across the country. He stated that the “historic rally” will be launched at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on December 13 in any condition, and warned the PTI government against creating any hurdles for the opposition alliance.

The Maulana further said the decision to resign from the assemblies entirely was taken "unanimously" by the constituent parties of the PDM. He said that the Opposition parties would not ‘disappoint the people’ by withdrawing their resignations as the PTI did in 2014.

‘Imran Khan unworthy of dialogue’

The PDM Head also rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer for a national dialogue with the opposition, saying that he is “not worthy of a dialogue.” In a recent interview, Imran said he would give up his office but not give a (relief in corruption cases) to the Opposition.

Fazl said the government had been “shaken” by the PDM’s series of rallies and “only needs a final push to collapse”. Speaking to the media, Maryam said the government was so scared of the Opposition that it registered thousands of cases against activists and supporters. The PML-N leader added that she was not afraid of being arrested as it would spearhead the movement.

