Pakistan Opposition Postpones March On Islamabad Till March 25 In Lieu Of OIC Meet

With Pakistan set to host the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) - Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on March 22,23, PML (N) on Sunday, instructed its followers to not march on Islamabad till March 25. In a series of tweets, PML(N) said that during the stay of foreign dignitaries in Islamabad the Opposition will ensure a traditional atmosphere of pleasant hospitality and respect, as they discuss the important issues facing the Islamic world, including Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine. Imran Khan faces a looming no-confidence vote next week and is grappling to gain support.

PML-N delays Islamabad march till March 25

"Pakistan's internal political situation and political turmoil will not be allowed to affect the OIC in any way. We hope that the stay of esteemed guests in Islamabad will be pleasant and they will return home with good memories," tweeted PML-N. The 48th summit of the OIC-CFM will be convened in Islamabad on March 22 and 23 to 'implement resolutions adopted on various issues in the Islamic world, including the issue of Palestine, Al-Quds, Afghanistan'.

متحدہ اپوزیشن کا مشترکہ اعلامیہ میں اہم اعلان



اسلامی تعاون تنظیم (او آئی سی) وزراء خارجہ کونسل کے 48 ویں اجلاس کے موقع پر اسلامی دنیا کے وزراء خارجہ، مندوبین اور دیگر اعلی شخصیات کی پاکستان آمد کا پرتپاک خیر مقدم کرتے ہیں



معزز مہمانوں کی آمد ہمارے لئے باعث مسرت و افتخار ہے — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 19, 2022

24 PTI rebel Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have openly threatened to vote against him, prompting Khan to call for a big rally in Islamabad amassing 10 lakh PTI workers. Moreover, PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon has urged Khan to step down as PM - stating that it will put an end to the crisis. The Opposition had asked their workers to march towards Islamabad on March 25 to occupy the D-Chowk in front of Parliament where Khan plans to hold a rally.

Imran Khan faces no-confidence motion

Over 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Opposition submitted a no-trust motion against Imran Khan with the country's National Assembly secretariat. As per the rules of procedure, an emergency Assembly session will have to be convened by March 22 and the vote will have to be held between March 26-30. Allies PML (Q), MQM-P are dithering over supporting Imran Khan and are yet to decide. In a last-ditch attempt, the PM met Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday seeking help, but the Army has refused to interfere and rally support for Imran Khan.

As Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, the government's survival depends on the support of allies such as MQM-P (7 seats), BAP (5 seats), PML(Q) (5 seats), GDA (3 seats), AML (1 seat), JWP (1 seat) and 2 Independents. On the other hand, the opposition has a total of 162 seats - 10 short of 172 required to topple Imran Khan's government. While the opposition is short of numbers at present, it has reached out to both PML(Q) as well as MQM-P.