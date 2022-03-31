Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of Opposition in Pakistan National Assembly, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no other option but to step down. He also accused the NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri of not following the constitutional procedure by adjourning the session.

Addressing a press briefing with other Opposition leaders, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader said that when the speaker saw that the MNAs wanted to vote against the Prime Minister, "he ran away."

"The whole country is shocked, including the judiciary," he maintained while asserting that 172 Opposition members were present in the House.

'Imran Khan received foreign funding'

On Imran Khan's 'secret letter' claim, Shehbaz Sharif said that it is a "fake " memo. He also accused the Pakistani Prime Minister of receiving foreign funding, including from Isreal.

"Your donors include Israelis and Indians, and you did not even declare your funds before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)," he added.

'Has no place to run'

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Chairman, said that Imran Khan has no place to run and suggested he resign honourably.

"Imran isn't left with anywhere to run. Today, he used Speaker to run away but for how long? There is no safe passage anymore. There is one honourable way, PM should resign and Shehbaz Sharif be given an opportunity for a vote of confidence," he said.

Pak Parliament session adjourned till Sunday without debate on no-trust motion

Pakistan's National Assembly session was adjourned abruptly till Sunday after opposition leaders demanded an immediate vote on a no-trust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has effectively lost the majority.

As soon the National Assembly session began at the Parliament House, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri asked lawmakers to discuss items listed on the agenda. However, opposition lawmakers demanded an immediate no-trust motion. Deputy Speaker Suri then adjourned the House till 11 am on Sunday,

Following this, the opposition held a sit-in protest and slogans were raised against the Imran Khan government.

#REPUBLIC | WATCH: "Go Imran Go" sloganeering continues as opposition protests in Pakistan assembly ahead of Imran Khan's address at 7:45 PM (IST)



Tune in for the latest updates on Pakistan political crisis here - https://t.co/hIJsKHle90 pic.twitter.com/OlmpPJzTG4 — Republic (@republic) March 31, 2022

The position of the Assembly has strengthened after two key allies of the government, including BAP, MQM, joined the front against the government.