Pakistan: Opposition Seeks PM Imran Khan's Resignation Ahead Of No-confidence Vote

As no-confidence looms over Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the joint Opposition addressed a press briefing on Wednesday.

During the press briefing, which had in attendance Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)'s Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)'s Bilawal Bhutto, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P)'s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDP)'s Fazal-ur-Rehman, the Opposition in tandem asked Imran Khan to resign as the Prime Minister.

'Imran Khan should resign'

During the briefing in Islamabad, Sharif referred to the present situation as historic. "It is an extremely important day. Such a day comes once in a decade. The opposition is united now. we have come together for Pakistan's interest," he said.

Bhutto outlined how every day the allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were joining the opposition. "He (Imran Khan) has lost the majority and is no more the Prime Minister. Leave Imran Khan behind and start a new journey of Democracy in Pakistan," he said. Siddiqui, backing Bhutto, gave the example of MQM-P and said, "We announced support to the joint opposition for a positive change in Pakistan." Rehman, citing Imran Khan's upcoming address, said, "He has nothing left to say. He should simply resign."

متحدہ اپوزیشن کے رہنماؤں کی اہم پریس کانفرنس۔ https://t.co/cEqSJL8s3i — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 30, 2022

Ahead of his address, Imran Khan summoned a special session of the federal Cabinet. In the meeting, as per sources, the Pakistan Prime Minister showed the 'secret letter' which backed his claim of a foreign conspiracy to topple the PTI government in the country.

The meeting comes as more and more allies desert PTI ahead of the no-confidence vote on Thursday. On Wednesday, just a day before the vote, MQM-P and Baluchistan National Party (BNP) formally withdrew support from the government.

No-confidence against Imran Khan

After completing three and a half years in power, the Imran Khan-led government is under fire over the surging inflation, increasing debt, misgovernance, and mishandling of foreign policy which is reflected in the stalling of CPEC projects and US President Joe Biden's snub.

On March 8, Pakistan's main opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Khan. While PTI has only 155 members in the 342-member National Assembly, it has secured the support of 4 PML(Q), 3 GDA, 1 BAP, and 1 AML MPs, taking the total tally of the ruling coalition to 164.