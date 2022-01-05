Pakistan: Opposition Slams PM Imran Khan, Calls Him 'thief' After ECP's Report On Funding

On Tuesday, the Opposition parties in Pakistan lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan and called him a "thief" after a report by the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) scrutiny committee revealed that the ruling party has hidden cash worth millions of rupees. Hafiz Hamdullah, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said in a statement that the findings of the scrutiny committee exposed the "theft of Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)," news agency ANI reported citing Geo News. The spokesman claimed that the ECP's report "proved" that Prime Minister Khan is no longer "Sadiq and Ameen" (honest and trustworthy), and demanded that the premier reveal the purpose for which the secret bank accounts were used.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz, vice-president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), slammed Khan, saying he had not only "steal and hide the money, but also robbed the people." She stated that the continuous leaks, revelations, and facts, are more than enough to bring the PTI-led government down. "No other political party in history has been responsible for such massive fraud and scandals. In Pakistan's history, has there ever been a corrupt, lier, and conspiratorial ruler like Imran Khan?" she enquired as per the Geo News.

According to the ECP report, the PTI presented misleading data about the party's funding. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) statement indicated that the party had received Rs 1.64 billion in funding. However, the party did not disclose funding worth more than Rs 310 million to the ECP, the report claimed. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Shazia Marri, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary, demanded that the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan should give entire bank account and funding details to the ECP.

"You (PTI) have submitted details of only 12 accounts. Where are the details of the remaining accounts?... The PPP has provided complete details of its accounts as well as fundings," Marri stated as per the Pakistani news outlet. According to PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, the findings of the scrutiny committee has "wiped away Imran Khan's make-up of honesty." "Imran Khan portrays himself as a champion of transparency in the country, but in the case of foreign funding, he is using flimsy arguments to escape the hearing. PTI is stooping to mudslinging to hide its own theft," he was quoted by Geo News as saying.

Scrutiny committee formed in 2019

It is pertinent to mention that the PTI's foreign funding was audited by the scrutiny committee, which was constituted in 2019. The case was first brought to light in 2014 by Akbar S Babar, a founding member of the party. According to Babar, the PTI acquired funding from shady sources and was also involved in money laundering, ANI reported citing Dawn.

(With inputs from ANI)

