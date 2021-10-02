Pakistan Opposition Slams PM Imran Khan Over Plans To Forgive Tehrik-i-Taliban Terrorists

The Pakistan People Party (PPP) lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 1 over his statement about the government holding talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would “forgive (TTP members) and they would become normal citizens” if they give up arms, PPP vice president Sherry Rehman asked Khan if he “asked the Parliament what we think about that.”

Rehman further questioned the Pakistani PM on whether he had heard TTP’s response to the government’s offer. PPP has also called on the Imran Khan-led government to clarify the ‘terms’ in front of Parliament under which the talks were being held with the banned terrorist groups. Additionally, Dawn reported that PPP secretary general Nayyar Hussain Bokhari called the Pakistan PM’s statement ‘very sensitive’, and demanded that a session of Parliament be convened at the earliest.

The PPP secretary general further said that the “statement of forgiving TTP (members) is akin to sprinkling salt on the wounds of dead soldiers' families." He drew attention to the fact that Parliament had been ‘bypassed’ and questioned, “Why were Parliament and political parties kept uninformed about negotiations with the TTP?"

Imran Khan says Pak govt in talks with banned groups

Prime Minister Imran Khan had, on October 1, made a scathing remark informing that his government was in talks with banned groups of the TTP with the aim of convincing them to give up extremism and abide by the country's Constitution. Khan had also mentioned that he is expecting an agreement as a result of the talks but mentioned that nothing is certain. Khan said that he views the dialogue as the only remaining solution and added that he is willing to ‘forgive’ the TTP if a deal is reached.

However, news agency ANI reported that experts have warned Pakistan to remain cautious especially amid the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan after the Taliban reconquered the country. Experts have reportedly also asked Islamabad to avoid oversimplifying the Afghan crisis.

Most recently, TTP leader Mufti Wali Noor Mehsud lauded the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in an exclusive interview with a Japanese media outlet. He said, “We are hopeful for a strong relationship between the two of us". Quoting experts, ANI also reported that the recent development in Afghanistan has motivated TTP members.

