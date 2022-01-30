Pakistan: Opposition To Take SBP Amendment Bill To Court After Senate's Approval

In the latest challenge for the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistan’s opposition has decided to challenge the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill 2022 in court a day after the Senate approved it with a one-vote majority. ARY News reported cited sources familiar with the development, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has kickstarted consultations over the bill and would consult Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa over the issue.

The report further quoted Bilawal as saying, “the State Bank amendment bill is against national security” and added that the controversial bill could not be accepted under any circumstance. PPP chairman stated that the government approved the bill in Senate through forgery. Bilawal also announced that the party would not accept the bill and will challenge it in court, as per ARY News.

Senate passed SBP Amendment Bill on Friday

PPP Chairman’s decision to approach the court came after the Senate on Friday passed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill with a majority vote. It is to note that the bill was presented by Pakistan’s Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin amid outrage in the house by the opposition members. The SBP Amendment Bill was supported by 44 senators while at least 43 voted against it. Separately, Dawn reported that the passage of the bill is one of the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the release of USD1 billion to the country.

The media outlet further stated that the opposition parties have been raising concerns over the SBP bill, saying that it compromises Pakistan's “economic sovereignty and gives absolute authority to the SBP to take key economic decisions independently”.

It is to note that SBP Amendment Bill 2021 pledges complete autonomy to the central bank. It also places a complete restriction on the government’s borrowing from the central bank. However, the opposition believes that through the amendment, the government can now borrow at a market rate from commercial banks, which will be beneficial for private banks owned by business elites.

Last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Amendment Bill was rushed through the assembly without following due legislative process, putting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme in Pakistan in bigger controversy, ANI reported on Saturday citing, The News International.

Image: AP