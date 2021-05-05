Pakistan-origin British-Belgian Lady Killed In Lahore; Suspect Eyed Weding For Citizenship

A 25-year-old British-Belgian woman was allegedly shot dead by two of her male friends in Lahore over the issue of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

Pakistani-origin Mahira Zulfiqar was found dead in her rented house in Defence Housing Authority on Monday, said Lahore ASP Sidra Khan. The dual national woman had arrived in Lahore from Belgium some three months ago and was sharing a rented house with her female friend Iqra. Her roommate had called the police as Mahira died on the spot, Khan said.

"Investigation so far has revealed that Mahria's friend Saad Ameer Butt appears to be the prime suspect in the murder case. Butt wanted to marry her as he was keen to get foreign nationality through this marriage. Upon her refusal, he allegedly shot her dead," the police officer said. Parents of the deceased girl who live in Britain have been informed about the incident.

As per the police complaint, Mahira had visited her Lahore-based uncle Muhammad Nazir’s residence a day before her murder and told him that her two friends, Asad Ameer Butt and Zahid Jadoon, threatened her with dire consequences if she did not marry them. An FIR has been registered against the two men.

Quoting the initial postmortem report, police said Mahira had received two bullet wounds on her neck and her arm. Bruises were also found on her right hand and left foot.

(With inputs from agency)