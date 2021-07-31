Pakistan: Overwhelming Surge In COVID-19 Cases Leads To Partial Lockdown In Sindh

Pakistan is facing an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases with nearly 5,000 cases registered in the last 24 hours. While the country recorded an initial success in vaccination, the recent spike in country-wide infection caseload has blunted the optimism of the officials. With the latest increase, the positivity rate of the country has been pushed to an overwhelming 8.46 per cent, up from 2.2 per cent recorded at the start of this month, as per data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC).

Taking to Twitter, NCOC also revealed that with the latest addition, which is 4950, the overall caseload of the country has been pushed to 1,029,811. In addition, a total of 65 COVID deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatality tally to 23,360. A total of 58,479 tests have been conducted in the country.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 30 July: 904,830

Total vaccine administered till now: 29,648,055 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 31, 2021

"The measures being undertaken by Federal Government include ramp-up of critical care capacity including oxygenated beds & vents, availability of oxygen, and deployment of LEAs for implementation of SOPs and NPIs, " NCOC said in a statement.

Partial lockdown in Sindh

Meanwhile, authorities in the southeastern province of Sindh are set to undergo a partial lockdown starting on July 31 till August 8 to curb the further spread of the coronavirus. As per the new rules, all businesses, except those involving exports, have been instructed to keep shut. All markets have been closed down except for pharmacies, bakeries, gas stations, and grocery stores, which are allowed to operate till 6 pm. All transport between cities is halted and public buses are not operating. Private cars and taxis are limited to two people. Restaurants and eateries have been allowed to operate, but only for takeaways and deliveries.

On Friday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held a meeting, wherein they reviewed the coronavirus outbreak in Sindh’s capital, Karachi, and pledged to assist the provincial administration to combat the infection spread.

"During the NCOC meeting held today, the forum critically reviewed disease spread in Karachi and decided to take all possible measures to assist the Sindh Government in combating the rising trend of the disease,' NCOC said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: AP/PTI)