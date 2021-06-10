Pakistan Passes Bill Enabling Kulbhushan Jadhav Appeal As Per ICJ; India To Apply Pressure

In a major development in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Pakistan National Assembly on Thursday adopted a bill to give the right of appeal to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav has been locked in a Pakistani jail on charges of espionage and terrorism ever since his sham abduction from Chabhahar in Iran where he was working as a privateer. Furthermore, top sources have told Republic that India is likely to demand examination of the Pakistani officers who abducted Jadhav.

The retired Indian Navy officer had been sentenced to death by a Pakistani kangaroo military court in April 2017. Following this India approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenged the death sentence, eventually winning a favourable verdict forcing Pakistan to eventually cow down.

Pakistan Compelled To Comply With International Court of Justice

The Pakistan National Assembly on Thursday adopted the Bill to give the right of appeal to Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav in regard to the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling. The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must undertake an 'effective review and reconsideration' of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay. The ICJ, in its 2019 verdict, had asked Pakistan to provide a proper forum for appeal against the sentence given to Jadhav by a military court. Senior Advocate Harish Salve QC had represented India at the Hague, while Pakistan had been represented by Khawar Qureshi.

Exclusive: India likely to ask Pakistan for cross-examination of military officers who arrested Kulbhushan Jadhav

After Pakistan gave in to India's demand to provide Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal, top sources said to Republic that India is likely to seek the cross-examination of the Pakistani military officers who abducted Kulbhushan Jadhav, and also those who recorded his confession. On numerous occasions, Republic has highlighted the tell-tale cuts and clear edits in the 'confession' videos that Pakistan had shared of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Furthermore, when his mother and wife had been allowed to visit him, Republic had highlighted the less than friendly treatment that had been meted out to them.