Pakistan Passes Ordinance To Bypass Procedures To Sell State's Assets To Foreign Countries

Amid the soaring inflation in Pakistan, the continuous depreciation of its currency and increasing foreign debt, the cabinet has approved an ordinance to bypass all the procedures for selling assets to foreign countries. According to the incumbent government, the latest move dubbed as Intergovernmental Commercial Transactions Ordinance 2022 was introduced in order to prevent the country from defaulting.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, the ordinance, if passed, would nullify at least six relevant laws that barred the government from selling country assets to any foreign players. As per the ordinance, if got President's nod, it would abolish the Companies Act, 2017, Privatisation Commission Ordinance, 2000, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002, Public-Private Partnership Authority Act, 2017, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997, and Securities Act, 2015.

As per the sources of Pakistani media, the government intends to abolish all rules that blocked them from selling the land of the two LNG-fired power plants to the foreign country along with their machinery. Besides, the Pak Cabinet also wants to bypass the State while securing any land acquisition. Moreover, the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, through the ordinance, also tried its best to skip any petition against the sale of assets and shares of the government companies to foreign countries. However, legal experts told the Pakistani media that the courts do not accept such "ouster clauses". Similarly, the federal cabinet also approved the ordinance to sell stakes of oil and gas firms and government-owned power plants to the United Arab Emirates to raise $2 billion to $2.5 billion to avoid the looming default.

IMF had warned of a possible Pak economic crisis a week ago

Notably, earlier in May this year, the Emirates rejected Islamabad's request to provide additional cash deposits citing Pakistan's inability to return previous loans. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has placed a condition that Pakistan’s case could not be taken to the board until it arranged USD 4 billion from friendly countries to bridge the financing gap. The debt-ridden nation also turned to the International Monetary Fund for help but it has placed a condition that Pakistan’s case could not be taken to the board until it arranged $4 billion from friendly countries to bridge the financing gap. Earlier last week, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned of the possibility of a Sri Lanka-like situation in several other Asian countries, including Pakistan. She said Islamabad was also experiencing Sri Lanka-like capital outflows for four months in a row, ruining its dreams to accomplish a higher growth rate.

Soaring inflation in Pakistan

After the ouster of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister, the new government ended the fuel subsidies, hiking fuel prices by around 90%. Moreover, the terrorism-hit nation is also facing soaring inflation. As per Pakistan's annual inflation report, the country reached a record mark of 21.3% in June this year. The figures were the highest in the last 13 years. The situation of the country could be apprehended with the fact that a senior Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, had urged the citizens to reduce the amount of tea they drink in order to cut the country's import bills.

