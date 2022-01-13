Pakistan Passport 4th Worst In The World For 3rd Consecutive Year, Ranked Below N. Korea

Pakistan's passport has been ranked as the fourth-worst passport for international travel in 2022 by Henley Passport Index. This is the 3rd time that the country's passport has been placed at the 4th last position ranking just above Afghanistan (rank 111) and Iraq (rank 110) which continue to be in the 'worst passports to hold' category. Pakistan's passport has been placed by Henley Passport Index at the 108th position, allowing visa-free or visa-on-arrival to only 31 destinations across the world as opposed to 26 for Afghanistan and 28 for Iraq.

On the other hand, India has significantly improved its position in the 2022 rankings climbing seven places from the 90th rank last year to the 83rd. It now has access to 60 countries without a prior visa. In 2021, the number stood at 58 before Oman and Armenia opened visa-free travel to Indian passport holders.

Passport rankings 2022

Japan and Singapore are tied for the first place allowing visa-free travel to 192 destinations. The rest of the top 10 positions are largely dominated by European countries. Germany is tied with South Korea for second place (190), and Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, and Spain are together in third place (189). France, Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Portugal, and others continue to hold powerful positions in the Henley Passport Index.

The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world's largest and most accurate database of travel information, enhanced by ongoing research. The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different destinations. Here are the top 10 most and least powerful passports in the world.

Most powerful passports in the world:

1. Japan/Singapore

2. Germany/South Korea

3. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain

4. France, Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, Denmark

5. Ireland, Portugal

6. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States

7. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta

8. Poland, Hungary

9. Lithuania, Slovakia

10. Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia

Worst passports to hold:

1. North Korea (104th rank)

2. Nepal and Palestinian territories (105th rank)

3. Somalia (106th rank)

4. Yemen (107th rank)

5. Pakistan (108th rank)

6. Syria (109th rank)

7. Iraq (110th rank)

8. Afghanistan (111th rank)

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)