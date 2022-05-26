Pakistan: PDM Chief Demands SC's Intervention Over Violence As Imran Khan Enters Islamabad

As violence gripped Islamabad with former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and thousands of his supporters entering the national capital as a part of PTI's 'Azadi March' in the wee hours of Thursday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman sought the Supreme Court's intervention. He was referring to the protesters injuring 27 law enforcement personnel and setting trees on fire in Islamabad which also reportedly engulfed a part of the China Chowk Metro Station. Taking to Twitter, the JUI-F supremo condemned the violence and asked the Supreme Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the PTI leadership.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government had decided to prevent Khan from reaching Islamabad in order to prevent a law and order situation and even rounded up hundreds of PTI workers and leaders. However, the Pakistan SC ordered the ruling dispensation to allow the PTI to conduct their sit-in at a ground between Sectors H-9 and G-9 of Islamabad and release all workers of the Imran Khan-led Qparty. PTI gave a categorical assurance to the SC that the participants of the long march will remain peaceful without causing any inconvenience to the public at large.

In this context, Maulana Fazlur Rehman alleged, "Pakistan's Supreme Court today rendered ineffective the executive's policy of maintaining law and order, which had the effect of facilitating PTI by the court. Now the court has to clarify its position on this. And now the Supreme Court should take effective steps to eradicate this perception and start contempt of court proceedings against the PTI leadership for deviating from the promises made by the PTI leadership in the Supreme Court. So that the requirements of the Constitution and the law are met and the effect of the Supreme Court's facilitation of PTI is eliminated."

Imran Khan's long march

After becoming the first Prime Minister in Pakistan's history to be ousted via a no-confidence motion on April 9, Imran Khan doubled down on his 'foreign conspiracy' narrative. The 1992 World Cup-winning captain cited a telegram sent by former Pakistan's envoy to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, to Islamabad on March 7 which quoted US diplomat Donald Lu as saying that Pakistan will face dire consequences if the no-trust motion fails. Despite the fact that the country's National Security Committee and military establishment ruled out the conspiracy angle, Khan used this to demand immediate elections in the country.

In pursuance of this, he drummed up support for his claim by addressing numerous rallies across Pakistan. On May 22, the PTI chairman declared that he will lead a long march to Islamabad and stage a sit-in at D-Chowk until the government accepts their demand for early polls and free and fair elections. A day earlier, clashes took place between the police and the protesters as the former tried to stop them from reaching Pakistan's capital city and allegedly fired indiscriminate tear gas. However, PTI workers and leaders managed to enter Islamabad with Khan himself leading a caravan from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In the wake of this, the Pakistan government directed the deployment of the Army in Islamabad's Red Zone area for the protection of important buildings such as the Supreme Court, Parliament, Prime Minister's House and Diplomatic Enclave. Incidentally, Khan had staged a 4-month long sit-in in Pakistan's capital city in 2014 to demand the ouster of the then PM Nawaz Sharif and fresh elections. At that point in time, he often hinted at the possibility of the military establishment staging a coup. But Khan’s efforts failed to bear fruit and the sit-in finally ended after the terrorist attack on a school in Peshawar in December 2014.