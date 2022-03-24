Pakistan: PDM Postpones 'Long March' To March 26 In View Of Strategic Changes

As the political landscape in Pakistan witnesses major turmoil, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has postponed its 'Long March' to March 26, Saturday, in view of certain changes in the strategy of the opposition. Following this, the PML-N has also postponed its 'Long March' from March 24 to March 26, while the joint opposition will be holding its rally in Islamabad on March 27 at the Parade Ground.

The recent developments come in the backdrop of a change brought in the strategy of the opposition to focus to complete numbers for the no-confidence motion against Pakistani PM Imran Khan which is scheduled for March 25.

In view of the 'Long March', the opposition led by the Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) has already completed its preparations for Islamabad's Long March. Speaking on the sane, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazi (JUI-F) chief and PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, through a video statement, had landed the support of the people after the Parliament Lodges attack. He also asked them to join the march in large numbers for stating a strong protest against the Imran Khan government in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the joint opposition rally will take place on March 27 as a counter-attack on the Imran Khan government's rally that has also been planned on the same day at Islamabad D-Chowk.

What is happening in Pakistan?

The Imran Khan government in Pakistan recently came under the fire after several issues concerning the country's economic structure surfaced. The issues circling inflation rates, rising debt, misgovernance, mishandling of foreign policy, and others have brought the Prime Minister near to a possible exit from power. Following these issues, Pakistan's main opposition parties have filed a no-confidence motion against Khan.

Amid the ongoing turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI has made it abundantly clear that Imran Khan will not step down as the PM in lieu of allies supporting its government.

(Image: AP)