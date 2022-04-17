Pakistan People's Party Chief Asif Ali Zardari Refuses To Join PM Shehbaz Sharif's Cabinet

Co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari decided on Saturday not to join the new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government. Asif Ali Zardari, a significant figure in Imran Khan's ousting as prime minister, has stated that his party will not accept ministries because they want their friends to be accommodated first. Simultaneously, the PPP has issued a call for candidates for the National Assembly and provincial assemblies in the upcoming election.

Asif Zardari said in a brief press conference at Parliament House that they want their friends to be accommodated first. When asked if he wanted to lay all of the responsibility on Shehbaz Sharif, he responded with no, it is just that "We want friends to get a chance," Zardari said.

Following Zardari's press conference, prominent PPP leaders began to interpret his words, claiming that he did not imply that the PPP would not join the government. On the condition of anonymity, a senior PPP leader said the party wants to fulfill promises and agreements made with coalition partners before joining the cabinet. According to sources, the PPP has selected cabinet names in a meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

During a meeting on Friday, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders proposed their four members for various positions in the new government. Members requested that Sherry Rehman be given the position of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah be given the Communication Department, Naveed Qamar be given the Petroleum Department, and Shazia Marri be given the Ministry of Human Rights.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to add 12 PML-N MNAs to his federal cabinet, while the PPP will get seven. PM Shehbaz was officially appointed as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on April 11, following the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion which makes him the first prime minister to be deposed through the democratic process.

Apart from the PML-N and PPP, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) is expected to receive three ministries and a state minister portfolio, while the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) are supposed to receive two ministries each. Sindh will be governed by the MQM-P, Punjab by the PPP, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the JUI-F, and Balochistan by the BNP-M, according to reports.