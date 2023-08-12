Pakistan Picks Balochistan Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar As New Caretaker Prime Minister

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was on Saturday picked as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister to govern the cash-strapped country and oversee general elections later this year. Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz finalised his name after two rounds of deliberations over the matter.

Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will lead a caretaker government until a new election later this year.

Prime Minister Sharif recommended the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, three days before the mandated term, therefore, according to the Constitution, the next general elections will be held in 90 days. The polls are expected to be delayed for a couple of months as new census results have been approved by the outgoing government, which makes it a constitutional obligation to carry out delimitation before elections.

On Friday, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi asked outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz to propose a name for the appointment of caretaker premier by Saturday.

President writes to Sharif and Riaz

In a letter written to Sharif and Riaz, the president recalled that he had dissolved the National Assembly on the prime minister's advice on August 9.

“Under Provision of Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution, the president appoints the caretaker prime minister in consultation with the [outgoing] prime minister and leader of the opposition in the outgoing national assembly," the letter said, adding that both the parties were required to propose the name for the appointment within three days of the dissolution of the lower house of Parliament.

Alvi then directed Sharif and Riaz to propose the name of the interim premier “not later than August 12”.

Some in political circles believe that Sharif wants to stay in office till August 14 to be able to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day, after which a caretaker premier will take an oath.

The prime minister on July 12 this year had said that his government’s tenure would end on August 14, although the information minister later clarified that the premier had gotten the date wrong.