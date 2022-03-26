Pakistan: PLM-N's Maryam Nawaz Says 'people Beg Me To Keep Them Safe From Imran Khan'

On Friday, at a rally in Lahore, the Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PLM-N), Maryam Nawaz stated that the people of Pakistan will certainly come out to rally, to overthrow Imran Khan's government Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Her statement was in reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal to the country to come out of their homes and support him ahead of the combined Opposition's no-confidence motion.

As per the reports of Geo News, Maryam further said, "People will definitely leave their houses, but only to send you home."

Maryam accused the Pakistani Prime Minister of funding allies with money from the country's national treasure. She stated that people would question him about taking money from the national treasury.

Khan is scared that people will find out about the money he stole in Bani Gala: Maryam Nawaz

The PLM-N Vice President also stated that Khan is scared that people will find out about the money he stole in Bani Gala, an Islamabad residential area, adding that no one will come to his rescue now. Maryam also said that he is being removed solely because of the nation's curse. She claimed that people beg her to keep them safe from him whenever she travels to Islamabad.

تمہارا ٹرمپ کارڈ یہ ہے کہ تم سیاست سے دستبردار ہوجاؤ کیونکہ جتنی آپکی بےعزتی آپکی ہوچکی ہے اب صرف استعفے سے بات نہیں بنے گی تمہیں گھر جانا پڑے گا.@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/arWLD22n1Q — PML(N) (@pmln_org) March 25, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which is a crucial ally of Khan's government to vote in favour of the resolution to remove Imran Khan, according to Dawn.

However, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, refuted the PPP allegation that MQM-P will vote in favour of the resolution to dismiss Imran Khan, adding that MQM-P has informed them that the PPP is making false statements. He stated that they have told MQM-P to stay together since they are the ally of the government.

Pakistani National Assembly has a total of 342 members

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total of 342 members, with 172 constituting a majority. The PTI-led coalition has 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members and four key allies, the MQM-P, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), each with seven, five, five, and three members.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: @Maryam Nawaz Sharif/Facebook/ @Imran Khan/Facebook