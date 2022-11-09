Pakistan PM Asks Chief Justice To Form Judicial Commission To Probe Attack On Imran Khan

In a major development in the assassination attempt of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, wrote a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial requesting him to set up a judicial commission to probe the incident. This came after Khan, who has been rallying against the incumbent government, was shot in Wazirabad on November 3, resulting in serious injury in his right leg. The former prime minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organisation.

Hours after the incident, senior PTI leaders said that Khan believes that the attack on him in which bullets were fired was carried out at the behest of three people including his successor Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, who is ISI Director General (C). The senior leaders asserted that Khan's remarks were based on information he had received. “A short while ago, Imran Khan told us to issue this statement on his behalf. He believes there are three people on whose behest this was done- Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Maj Gen Faisal. He said that he was receiving information and is saying this on that basis,” PTI leaders Asad Umar and Mian Aslam Iqbal said in a video message. However, all of them denied the allegations.

Sharif suggests the commission focus on five key questions

In his letter to Chief Justice Bandial, Prime Minister Sharif requested him to form a judicial commission comprising the Supreme Court’s all available judges. In the letter, Sharif suggests the commission focus on five key questions including which law enforcement agencies were responsible to provide security to Khan’s convoy; whether security protocols and other standard operating procedures were in place and whether these protocols were followed. Also, Sharif stressed the commission to inquire about the compliance of law enforcement agencies and administrative authorities with the prescribed investigation, evidence collection, and handling procedures following the incident. He asked about lapses and who should be responsible for them.

The letter also requests the chief justice to probe if the shooting was a result of a criminal conspiracy or an act by a lone shooter, as well as find actors responsible for the incident. The Pakistan Prime Minister also suggested probing the allegations levelled by the PTI, wherein it alleged that the security officials delayed the process of taking formal complaints. The Premiere wrote that Khan’s medical report is yet to be received by authorities for forensic analysis. It alleged that the Punjab government’s mishandling of the probing process following the incident will likely result in compromised evidence.

Image: AP