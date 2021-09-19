As US President Joe Biden has been facing unfair criticism over the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, it was Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who recently came to his defence by saying that it was the "most sensible thing" to do.

In an interview given to Russia Today, Khan said, "There was so much unfair criticism of President Biden, and what he did was the most sensible thing to do”.

However, it is worth noting that Khan has not received any call from the US President so far. Earlier in an interview with CNN, Khan succinctly said that Joe Biden is a "busy man" when he was asked that did he receive any call from the US President. He mentioned his disappointment over Biden being reluctant to contact him since he took over the Oval Office in January. While speaking to CNN on Wednesday, Khan said that he had “not spoken to Biden since the collapse of the Afghan government,” and that Biden should be asked as to why he is delaying any peace talks.

Pak PM denies providing support to Taliban

Notably, Khan’s remarks come a few days after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed out that Pakistan was involved in harbouring members of the Taliban and militants of the much-feared “Haqqani Network". “I think you're very right to point at the role that Pakistan has played throughout the past 20 years and even before it. It is one that has involved hedging its bets constantly about the future of Afghanistan. It's one that's involved harbouring members of the Taliban, including the Haqqanis," Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

On Wednesday, Khan staunchly denied that Pakistan had provided support to the Taliban in the fight against the US. "If we believe this is the case, it means Pakistan is stronger than the US and the whole of the Europeans,” he said.

Khan even called upon the Biden administration to help devise a strategy if a humanitarian crisis broke out in the war-ravaged nation, triggered by a feared halt in international help. "There will be far-reaching consequences in terms of the refugee problem, which Pakistan and Iran will feel more as they have taken more number of refugees," he cautioned.

(With inputs from ANI)