Pakistan PM Hyperventilates Over PM Modi's Visit To J&K Even As India Seizes Pak Drug Boat

Hyperventilating, newly-inducted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to what they call Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as 'staged'. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Pakistan PM also referred to the laying of foundation stones for hydroelectric projects by PM Modi and said it was 'another desperate attempt' to project false ‘normalcy’ in occupied territory.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press briefing, the PML-N leader had underlined the need to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute 'in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people'. He had underlined that 'durable peace' cannot be achieved without a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute. This comes on a day that a Pakistani boat carrying almost Rs 280 crore worth of Heroin was seized by the Gujarat ATS and Indian Coast Guard off India's shores.

Shehbaz Sharif spooked over PM Modi going to Kashmir

This is not the first time Sharif has betrayed Pakistan's nerves over Kashmir. Right after replacing Imran Khan in the Prime Ministerial post of Pakistan, Sharif had raked up Pakistan's obsession with Kashmir and stressed the requirement to reignite diplomacy with India. In his first address post assuming office, the PML-N leader had said that 'neighbours were not a matter of choice', and highlighted the compulsion of living with them irrespective.

This was despite PM Modi congratulating him on his political victory, and highlighting how India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that there could be a focus on development challenges, and the well-being and prosperity of the people could be ensured.

Now, huffing and puffing over what was PM Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Sharif wrote, 'We stand with Kashmiris as they rejected the visit & observed Black Day." Pakistan continues to push drugs and guns into Kashmir, and also Punjab on an almost daily basis.

PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the Union Territory. PM Modi also promised that the youth of the region will get employment opportunities through overall development of the Union Territory.