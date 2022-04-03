Pakistan PM Imran Khan Attacks PDM Chief Over 'fraud' Remark; 'Why Fear Of Elections Now?'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reacted to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman's response to the dissolution of the National Assembly. Rehman had called Imran Khan a "fraud" after a no-confidence motion was dismissed by the deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

"Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse abt how our govt has failed & lost the support of the ppl so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the ppl for support," Imran Khan tweeted.

He further quipped that it would be better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for toppling the regime and "indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation's moral fibre."

PDM chief Fazal-ur-Rehman calls Imran Khan 'fraud'

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistan Democratic Movement chief's remarks on Prime Minister Imran Khan came in the backdrop of the developments that transpired in Pakistan Parliament earlier in the day when a no-confidence motion by the joint Opposition was rejected by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, followed by the subsequent dissolution of the Assembly.

"The entire country knows that No-Confidence Motion against PM was rejected using a letter and has pushed the country to the political crisis. It never happened in Pakistan," Rehman said.

He furthered his attack by stating that Imran Khan has left behind dictators. "He hasn't lost only but ran away after losing. He tried to stick to PM's house without caring for anything. His act is beyond madness. We repeat and alerted people that he is not capable to be PM of Pakistan and he used illegal means to run away from No-Confidence Motion," Rehman added.

Pakistan SC adjourns hearing of National Assembly case till Monday

The Pakistan Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of the case relating to the developments in the National Assembly till Monday while issuing notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan as well as the Ministries of Law and Order, and Interior. Also, to the political parties concerned.

"No one will take unconstitutional action. The law and order situation should not deteriorate. All political parties should ensure peace and order," the bench, headed by Chief Justice Omar Ata Bandial, noted.